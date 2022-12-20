Singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has rallied the youth to make their relationships official.

Bobi Wine has recently been making headlines after allegations of a secret affair with singer Karitas Kario made rounds online spearheaded by Isma Olaxess.

On Friday night, Isma Olaxes apologized for making the baseless claims and disclosed that he was only tipped by an insider from the NUP fraternity in the USA.

Bobi Wine, almost in a way to distance himself from the allegations, has rallied the youth to make their marriages official by performing all the required marital ceremonies.

Also Read: It’s an honour being married to you – Bobi to Barbie on 11th wedding anniversary

Bobi reasons that out of the life lessons he has learned, he believes that a woman can be provided with whatever she wants.

However, the epitome of all the fantasies that women always need is official marriage as it gives them confidence and assurance.

He made the statements as he lauded NUP deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbira upon his wedding which happened last week.

Waiswa Mufumbira held a glamorous martial ceremony that had many influential opposition bigwigs including former FDC president Dr. Kizza Besigye, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and many others.