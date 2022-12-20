KFM radio presenter Brian Mulondo is not happy with celebrities who do not take their hygiene as a priority and has vowed to stop hosting the stinky lot on his radio shows.

Adding to Bebe Cool’s usual concern about a couple of fellow artists that do not practice good personal hygiene, Brian Mulondo has aired his concerns.

The DMighty Breakfast show host pinpointed King Saha whom he says always smells like weed even when performing at weddings.

Mulondo asks that King Saha’s managers should get him chewing gum whenever he is to perform at corporate events to lessen the smell of weed that allegedly lingers all over him.

“Please King Saha’s manager should get him chewing gum when coming for weddings and other corporate gigs. Let’s be professional. No one tells you to stop smoking weed, but when you’re going for a corporate gig, it smells,” Mulondo strongly stated.

He then vowed to bounce musicians that show up for interviews on his radio show while stinking.

“These musicians stink, you may think they don’t shower. Some of them drink so much and even come to our interviews drunk and stinking so badly. There are some we chase from our shows. Please be better. You cannot want to be big when you’re not doing the basics of showering and wearing deodorants.”