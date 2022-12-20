Bukedde TV presenter Caroline Marcah Mirembe has graduated with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the UMCAT School of Journalism.

Despite working for some of the biggest media stations in the country, Caroline Marcah has always endeavored to challenge herself to be the best version of herself.

To that effect, she has been pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and trying to learn more about his job for the past few years.

Earlier today, she revealed how she has eventually graduated and is ready for bigger things in her career.

In an IG post seen by Mbu.ug, the former Spark TV presenter shows off her graduation gown and thanks herself for not giving up.

“Be Bold, Be Courageous, Be Your BEST. If an opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. I thank me, for making it for me, for not giving up on me, for loving me, for getting me here. Dear God…… AMEN. Journalism and Mass Communication. Here we are,” she wrote.

Congratulations Carol!