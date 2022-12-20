Stand-up comedian Tobby Kafeero alias Dr. T Amale has survived spending Christmas in the coolers after court granted him a cash bail after being slapped with charges of defamation.

Dr. T Amale was granted a cash bail of Ugx800,000 after spending the weekend in Luzira prison for allegedly making slanderous statements against street evangelist Morris Katende.

He earned bail after the judge ruled that there was no solid reason that could bar Dr. T Amale from being granted bail saying all the matters that were raised by his accuser could be heard expeditiously.

Dr. T Amale’s sureties were each asked to foot a Shs2m non-cash bond and leaving their national IDs at court as the matter takes a different twist.

Also Read: Dr. T Amale sent to Luzira for failure to honor Police and court summons

Comedian Dr. T Amale was sent to prison on reports that he failed to honor Police and court summons and when he was dragged to court he had no defense.

During the Friday court session, Dr. T Amale tried to make some phone calls to his claimed bigwigs in the government but none of them responded to his calls.

While speaking in the interview, Morris Katende – the lead pastor at Filling Heaven International Ministries – based in Seguku, stressed that he very much wanted Dr. T Amale to spend Christmas eve in prison to learn a lesson.

Morris Katende also said that he felt happy that Dr. T Amale served a punishment and that he believes the comedian is being used by someone fighting hard to bring him down.