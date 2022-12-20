Veteran musician, instrumentalist, and producer Joe Tabula is unhappy with singers Daddy Andre and Sheebah Karungi for poorly re-doing Lord Fred Sebata’s ‘Sam Wange‘ song.

Joe Tabula subscribes to the Afrigo band and is one of the most respected music producers who has lasted for over 3 decades in Uganda’s music business, producing classic jams.

The recording artist is popular for songs such as “Onsuza Mungato“, “Kankwaagale“, “Dorine” and “Abantu Bazibu” among many others.

He rarely speaks out about Ugandan artists but the “Sam Wange” rendition that was done by Daddy Andre and Sheebah left him rather irritated.

Lovers of local oldies and classic music dearly agree with Joe Tabula that the pair’s version sounds really terrible and just a few people would want to listen to it twice.

In Tabula’s lengthy letter, he pleads with the trending producers to start respecting the values that define the Ugandan music profession saying it is the only way Ugandan music can thrive.

He goes ahead to request Daddy Andre and Sheebah Karungi to find a way of deleting their version of “Sam Wange” from all music stores as he finds it insulting of Lord Fred Sebata’s efforts.

𝐷𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐹𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤 𝑈𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑛 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑠 / 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑠, 𝐼 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑤𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑡 ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜f𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑏𝑒 𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑦 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑏𝑢𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠. 𝑊𝑒 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑔𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑔𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑔𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑎 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙. 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 ℎ𝑎𝑑 𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑎𝑠 Benon Mugumbya 𝑆𝑊𝐴𝑁𝐺𝑍 𝐴𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑒, Paddy Man , Henry Kiwuuwa 𝐹𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑛 𝑅𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎 𝑓𝑒𝑤 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑠. 𝐻𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑓 𝑤𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑢𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑡𝑜𝑝 𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑏𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐶𝑅𝐴𝑃 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑆ℎ𝑒𝑒𝑏𝑎 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝐴𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑒! 𝐼 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑝𝑢𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑆𝐴𝑀 𝑊𝐴𝑁𝐺𝐸 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑒𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑖𝑓 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝐺𝑂𝑂𝐷 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒.. 𝐼 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑. Joe Tabula

This is not the first time an artist is deemed to have produced a crap rendition of an oldies song.

It should be recalled that the B2C Entertainment trio was last year ordered to delete their version “Kyatutondera” song from music streaming channels by its owner Harriet Kisakye.