Former Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande has graduated with a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the UMCAT School of Journalism.

Oliver Nakakande is now one of the many graduated celebrities that we have in the country who the youths can look up to.

Since she became Miss Uganda, Oliver Nakakande started a charity organization the “Oliver Nakakande Foundation” in which she empowers the girl child to stay in school.

Her foundation also helps to shelter the less privileged girl child as a way to curb the number of girls who drop out of school every year.

Also Read: Former Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande Launches the Oliver Nakakande Foundation

For long, Oliver Nakakande’s dream and goal has been to educate herself so that she might achieve her professional goal of being a TV personality.

The dream was, however, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that sent the world to its knees making it hard for her to graduate on time.

Oliver Nakakande today morning was among the 300 students that graduated with diplomas at UMCAT.

The model happily posted on her social media accounts to announce that today is the day the Lord has made to celebrate the acquisition of her diploma in journalism.

She posted stunning images of herself wearing the graduation gown as fans and fellow celebrities congratulated her.

Along with Caroline Marcah and comedian Kalela, Oliver Nakakande is the latest celebrity to graduate today.

See more

Congratulations Oliver!