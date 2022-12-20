After over 18 months, Team Good Music singer Pallaso has managed to regain access to his official Facebook page which was previously hacked.

“It’s been 1 year and a half since I lost my Facebook page. Thank God, it’s back,” reads a caption Pallaso left on his Instagram stories on Monday.

He shares a screenshot of his verified page with over 731,000 followers before heading over to the page to warn his fans about the several fake pages that have been created in his name.

Before yesterday, Pallaso’s last post on his official page on the Meta app was on 2nd July 2021 before he sent out an alert on how it had been taken over by hackers.

The former Team No Sleep singer is an ardent social media user and the joy of regaining access to his second-most-followed social media page cannot be hidden.

He is now headed for a bright closure to a year that has been full of several challenges and a few achievements too.

Pallaso is not the only celebrity that has lost a social media page to hackers but later regained it this year after the likes Maurice Kirya, Abryanz, among others.