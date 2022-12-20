Soul singer Solome Basuuta has opened up about her struggles with depression that she dealt with in October and November.

The “Let Me Love You” singer stresses that the previous two months have been very tough, challenging, and brutal to her emotional health.

She was disturbed mentally following some disappointments she encountered from a very close friend that she didn’t believe could turn her down at a point in life she was very expectant and hopeful.

Solome adds that she gave in and got soaked deep into the disappointment that saw her live in worry for a long time as she felt sorry for herself.

Also Read: Solome Basuuta spearheads as Love Meets Hip-hop in December

She further explained that the disappointment left her in doubt and questioning whether she will handle the music dream that she kickstarted in 2015 as she wasn’t 100% in control of her work.

Fortunately, she is glad that she is finding herself again since the dark cloud is now lifting and she can see bright days ahead of her life and career.

She is grateful to her life coach, pastor, and very close friends who have always been there to check on her well-being.

She also encourages those who have had a tough year just like her, to remain hopeful and believe they will finish the year on a high.

Long Story Timeee. So the last 2 months have been brutal to my emotional health. Why? Well, I got a few disappointments and I gave into to the disappointment, which led to me wallowing and feeling sorry for myself, which made me doubt myself or if I can handle the dream which I started in 2015. Eh! I fell into a depression of sorts and I was not 100% with my work….henewey I prayed that my end of 2022 would end on a high note.. and you guyssssss….it started to look up. So right now it’s like the dark clouds are lifting and I can clearly see the sun. What helped? God, therapy, a 30min coaching session with my life coach, a friend constantly checking up on me, prayer and conversations with my Pastor. Why all this kaboozi? Well, I’m here to encourage you, and pray that your end of 2022 will also end on a high if you’ve had a hard year. May you see a brighter sun rise up just for You!Have a walalala! Christmas week…Love you” Solome Basuta