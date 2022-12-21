Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo is happy after court dismissed Luba Events’ case against him, allowing him to perform anywhere in Kampala again.

In November, Eddy Kenzo was banned from performing anywhere in Kampala after renowned events organizer Moses Lubuulwa of Luba Events dragged him to the courts of law for breaching a contract that they had reached about organizing the recently concluded “Eddy Kenzo Festival”.

Luba Events explained that Eddy Kenzo betrayed him when he stripped him of the organizing rights after he had paid him some money to hold the “Eddy Kenzo Festival” tours in different parts of the country including Masaka, Bundibujo, and some other parts of the country.

Luba Events revealed that he incurred losses amounting to Sha800M when he organized the Eddy Kenzo Festival in 2020 which didn’t happen due to Covid 19.

Information accessed by Mbu.ug reveals how the court has lifted the ban on the singer because there was no resolution authorizing Moses Lubuulwa to institute the suit and this application on behalf of the company, among a couple of other objectives raised.

Kenzo who has been in the USA for the Grammy awards activations was represented by Counsel Kabega Musa and Counsel Faisal Balikurungi of Kabega, Bogezi, and Bukenya Advocates.

The singer shared the good news with his followers on Tuesday evening via social media and thanked God for the development.