Renowned media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku has disclosed that he does not feel as comfortable being a TV presenter as he used to be when their “Twezimbe” show was still on the radio.

He states that despite having spent four years on the screens serving the nation, he dearly misses being on radio most of the time.

He narrates that working as a TV presenter is quite challenging for him since he always has to look fresh and turn up while decked in new outfits all the time.

For that reason, he finds it rather very expensive yet the station at times does not offer money for the outfits.

In his submission, notes that being a TV presenter, robbed him of his freedom and freestyle way of working as he used to be on the radio.

The father of one claimed he always anticipates returning to radio where he has much fun most of the time unlike when he is on TV.

I love it so much to return to radio. And the truth is I am not so comfortable on TV. When we used to work on the radio, we would do it freestyle and dress the way we wanted but on TV, you have to look fresh, buy new outfits all the time, and it takes away someone’s freedom and sometimes viewers abuse our dress codes yet the station doesn’t offer us money for dressing. Kasuku

Kasuku made the statements during a chat with fellow media personality Saymore Kawalata as they shared about how long a presenter on TV and radio can last on the airwaves.