Despite the pomp and glamor that was displayed on the red carpet at the recently concluded ASFAs, the body odor from a few slay queens left Judith Heard squeezing her nose.

On Friday 16th December 2022, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) happened at the Kampala Serena Hotel as outstanding personalities were rewarded for their efforts in the fashion industry.

Several celebrities, musicians, media personalities, socialites, and other public figures joined with the public to showcase their fashion on the red carpet.

The awards ceremony was to a greater extent successful save for a few embarrassing moments including one that got on Judith Heard’s nerves.

The Ugandan socialite, through a video, has revealed that some of the people she crossed paths with in the hotel’s elevators had bad body odor.

She advises girls to take their personal hygiene as seriously as they take their looks and fashion because despite looking good, they really had a bad odor.

“The elevators at Serena were too stinky from when you guys came until you left. Please learn how to bathe and buy deodorants. There are some cheap ones worth Shs2000 and Shs5000 at the supermarkets. If you want I can also mix for you,” JH said.

“Women, who spend their time mixing skin-lightening creams, why have you never come up with a solution for these slay queens to apply in their armpits and between thighs? Girls, you look beautiful, you dressed so beautifully but darlings, you were stinking.”