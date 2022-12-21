An interview with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni would be a major fulfillment of NBS TV presenter Isaac Kayz Kawalya’s dreams.

Despite having interviewed some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment world, Isaac Kayz Kawalya is yet to tick one name off his list of those he yearns to interview.

Not many media personalities in the entertainment sphere have had the chance to interview President Museveni and Kayz believes he can go ahead and achieve this.

The controversial media personality revealed this through Twitter as he commended former NBS Tv journalist Remmy Bahati for a good job done in her recent interview with the Head of State.

“You make me feel like joining mainstream news but nevertheless I will also make the entertainment news bulletin shine. Great job done Bahati Remmy,” he partly tweeted wrote.

He then revealed how he wishes to interview the Fountain of Honour one day to pick his mind on the Arts and Creatives industry.

“Good journalism knows no borders. Bahati Remmy kudos soon or later am also asking to have a one-on-one interview with “sevo” the artist about his musical career and what’s his thought about the arts and creative industry,” he added.

See more Good journalism knows no borders.@BahatiRemmy kudos soon or later am also asking to have a one on one interview with “sevo” the artist about his musical career and what’s his thought about the arts and creative industry @KagutaMuseveni pic.twitter.com/qCzXx1eI0i — Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz (@KaiyzOfficial) December 19, 2022

That would be an interesting interview, wouldn’t it? Let’s hope he achieves it!