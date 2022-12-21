Following KFM presenter Brian Mulondo’s accusations that King Saha “stinks weed” at corporate events, the singer has responded by saying it is planned propaganda.

During a recent radio show, Brian Mulondo angrily attacked celebrities who do not take personal hygiene as a priority.

He picked out King Saha whom he accused of always appearing at public events with a smell of weed lingering on him before advising his managers to always endeavor to give him chewing gum.

The video of the conversation between Brian Mulondo, Faiza, and Kasuku went viral online as netizens gave their divergent opinions on the matter.

When approached for a comment by Galaxy FM scribes, King Saha said that he had not watched the video that has been making rounds.

He then noted that comments of such a kind are planned to derail him. “First and foremost I don’t know who Brian Mulondo is and I haven’t heard anything he has said,” King Saha is quoted to have said.

“However, if that is true then that’s planned propaganda to derail me,” he reportedly added before asking the journalist to stop calling him for comments on such “stupid” issues.

“Another thing why do you call me to ask me something stupid like that? Why haven’t you called to inquire about my new song or upcoming projects.”