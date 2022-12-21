Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Willy Mukabya wants the Ugandan government and lawmakers to formulate a strong law that censors TikTokers from spreading false and baseless news across the App.

Willy Mukabya requested censorship on the viral app saying many individuals using the app are misusing it despite it being a source of income for others.

The “Kayanda” singer shared his opinion after false reports were spread on TikTok announcing that he had breathed his last.

Mukabya receive lots of phone calls as his dear ones wanted to really find out whether what was being reported on the app was indeed true.

Also Read: I’m going to compete with my son and show him music is no joke – Willy Mukabya

I request the government that Tik Tok should be censored so that people using it don’t just spread negative news on the platform. I call upon the government to look into that matter and act accordingly since I have witnessed it first hand. It is really very dangerous and can cause pressure and serious illness. So censoring Tik Tok should be put into consideration. Willy Mukabya

Willy Mukabya further warned those who pronounce people dead to watch out saying the act is not good at all.