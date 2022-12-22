Singer Henry Ssentamu a.k.a Banjo Man says he is not under any pressure to release new music for his fans.

The “Tampeko” singer notes that he only hits the stage or the recording studio to record new music when he feels like.

Banjo Man opened up about his music career plans after being questioned whether he has been booked to perform anywhere during Christmas.

He revealed that it has to be a good sum of money that can force him to leave his family at home and go work on Christmas.

Also Read: Banjo Man and his wife name their newly born daughter

He went on to stress that lately, he prefers performing at live band events noting because it is dearly the kind of music that he loves and is set to put more effort in.

Banjo Man was previously one of the most active musicians from the Sentamu family which includes Mikie Wine, Bobi Wine, Dax Vibez, Irene Kayemba, and Eddy Yawe.

He is now a businessman and when he was asked about when he plans to walk his wife down the aisle, he said he is still keenly looking at it.