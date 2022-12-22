Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool is proud of the artist and inspirational woman singer Spice Diana has become due to her relentless work ethic.

Bebe Cool lauded Spice Diana’s work ethic saying the Source Management singer has really toiled to achieve whatever she has in life.

The Gagamel Entertainment crew boss applauded Spice Diana as he reflected on how she approached him, together with her manager Roger Lubega requesting for a collaboration.

He revealed that he declined giving her a collabo but advised her to work hard and establish a stand-alone brand so that by the time he would offer them the collaboration, it would be worthwhile.

Over eight years ago, Spice Diana came to me requesting we do a collaboration. She came along with her manager and met me at a bar in Ntinda. I told her nit to look for collaborations but to work hard, get n individual hit song and make it on her own so that by the time we do a collaboration, we will share the fame in half. Bebe Cool

He notes that when Spice Diana heeded to his advice, she now almost calls him every after two months thanking him for the good advice that he gave her.

He asked every rising artist to go out and work hard like Spice Diana did so that the music industry can expand.

He also called upon artists to maintain cleanliness as he poked King Saha following Brian Mulondo’s recent rant when he asked his managers to always buy him chewing gum after chewing his toxic substances.