City socialite Don Zella has vowed to continue booking King Saha despite recent allegations from KXM presenter Brian Mulondo that the singer has a bad odor.

The recent few days have seen Singer and Songwriter Mansur Semanda a.k.a King Saha dominate the gossip columns over comments made against him by Brian Mulondo.

Mulondo, during a radio show, claimed that the former Leone Island singer has a bad odor and urged his managers to always buy his chewing gum before performing at corporate events.

The revelation left netizens divided in opinion and a few fellow celebrities have also shared their views on the way the message was delivered.

Controversial socialite Don Zella claims there was some character assassination done by Mulondo and urges the media to stop tarnishing people’s names because it can lead to depression and suicide.

I will hire King Saha even if he stinks. Stop putting people down in the name of wanting kabampane. No wonder people commit suicide because you kill their self-esteem. That’s how the media put Mozy Radio down until his last breath. In Uganda even when you are dying they will say (it’s a) stunt. We as the clients hire his voice. His appearance, ebya perfume totubulira as long as guests are happy we shall press the next button mubitibwa! TEAM SAHA if you cared soo much you would have contacted him directly or speak to his management not on a radio we love weed ffe ba client. Don Zella