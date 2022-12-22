Former Kream band singer Mary Bata Namakula, better known as Mary Bata, says getting married to singer Chris Evans Kaweesi would never be a move she would make.

She reasons that despite being friends with the “Rihana” singer, she is less attracted to men who are too polite and soft.

She joked that if she ever gets married to Kaweesi, she might end up thumping him in the house.

The “Tugenda Komawa” singer opened up about her relationship with Chris Evans as she cleared the air about their song promotion marriage stunt that they pulled a few months back.

She went on to disclose that the pair are just very close friends and that no one can break their bond however much negativity is talked about them.

Mary Bata made the statements during her 29th birthday celebrations.

She also noted that even though Kemi Sera snatched her husband after helping her through the lockdown period, she has no ill motives towards her.