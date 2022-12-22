TAF Music Entertainment singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat is being accused of snubbing a show despite being given a deposit payment by the organiser.

The organizer claims that they had made a partial payment to Kapa Cat worth Shs410,000 and were to pay her a balance of Shs200,000 upon turning up at the event.

Based on the organizer’s explanation, the two parties had agreed on a total payment of Shs600k as full payment for Kapa Cat to perform.

The singer, however, did not show face at the concert.

The organiser decided to go to the media after Kapa Cat declined to refund the deposit payment.

He narrated that when they tried to amicably talk to her, she instead slammed them and told them to go and report the matters to court.

November and December, have seen Kapa Cat’s name and TAF Music brand being dragged into the mud after being accused of being fraudsters by a rising artist last month.