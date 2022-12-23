Dembe FM Talk N Talk show presenter Jenkins Mukasa has gone bare-knuckles on KFM’s Brian Mulondo claiming that his sense of smell is ‘corrupt and dysfunctional’ after the latter called out King Saha over his “bad odor.”

Brian Mulondo made the statements on Monday during the KFM Kasuku segment as he narrated how he was irritated by King Saha’s bad odor during a wedding function where he had been booked to perform.

In the video clip that went viral, Mulondo requested King Saha’s management team to always buy him chewing gum whenever he is about to perform for guests at corporate functions in order to cut off the bad odor that he claimed usually comes from him.

When Jenkins Mukasa was offered the chance to share his opinion on Mulondo’s revelation, he said that Mulondo has so many concepts of life that he misses and they urgently need to be taught to him.

Jenkins Mukasa told Mulondo that however much he wants to look sleek and act like a ‘colonialist boy’ he should learn to respect people who are from different walks of life because not everyone will behave the way he wants.

Brian Mulondo has some concepts of life that he misses and does not understand. By virtual of being who he is, their lots of issues he does not understand totally. People have different walks of life. He wants to look sleek and wants to look English and wants to be a colonialist boy but whatever he wants to be, he should get to know their people who want to be the other way round and oppose the normal things that he highly believes in. They prefer looking a bit shabby, don’t trim their hair, and tend to be a little rough. Jenkin Mukasa

Mukasa went ahead to claim that Mulondo’s mind is only shadowed by imported colognes from Europe since he uses lots of them and that he forgot about the local ones.

“When we get to smelling nice, how many fragrances do you know Mulondo besides these imported colognes that you buy from beauty centers? Fragrances, we have our own local fragrances and the ‘sweet aroma’ is one of them if you don’t know,” Jenkins Mukasa said.

Jenkins Mukasa further dragged Mulondo under the bus when he claimed that he is ‘mentally colonized’ for the fact that he advised King Saha to chew gum rather than tell him to use local herbs.

He then asked Mulondo to let rastas be and advised him to stay in his own lane noting that he should stop trying to command them on how they should live their lives.

“The fact that he didn’t advise King Saha to chew Mulondo, means he is ‘colonized mentally’. Mulondo let rastas be and live in your lane. You can smell good and do other stuff as you want and if you want to hire artists to perform at your functions hire pastors. Leave the sweet aroma to the people who understand it.”

Jenkins Mukasa concluded by stating that Brian Mulondo should check into the hospice so that he gets his nostrils checked since his sense of smell is ‘corrupt and diverted’ and that he may have a smell dysfunction.