Allan Kanyike a.k.a The Dynamite, known mostly for living his life fully and celebrating it by visiting different hangouts almost every day, breathed his last on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

Who Was The Dynamite?

If you have been to the most happening places in Kampala, you have probably once landed on an aged man in a hat, and a floral shirt, sipping on whiskey and greeting everyone at the bar while he dances the night away.

The first time I met The Dynamite was at the Zone 7 Bar in Bugolobi. He approached one of my popular friends and gave him a warm hug.

He then came to me asking, “Are you good, gentleman? Are you having fun?” before we fist-bumped and on he went on to do the same to almost everyone else at the bar.

“His English is quite good, I like the accent. Who is he?” I inquisitively asked my friend. “You don’t know who that is? That’s Mr. Invest Wisely, Allan Kanyike, The Dynamite” he replied with a rather shocked face.

I was later told he is one of the most popular revelers in Uganda and that is a fact I later realized from my other bar-hopping escapades.

Kanyike, the wealthy man…

“He is actually a rich man. He was working in the U.K before he returned to Kampala for retirement,” is a thing I’ve heard quite much along the way.

Coincidentally, one of his nephews is a longtime friend of mine and in a conversation, we had a few years ago, he acknowledged that his uncle is a wealthy family man.

Believed to be about 56 years old, Allan Kanyike is said to have had lots of property within Kampala that he achieved from the 25 years he worked abroad.

According to our source, he owned apartments in Kalinaabiri and a beautiful home in Ntinda along Stretcher Road, among other things.

The Dynamite goes to sleep

On the evening of Thursday 22nd December 2022, social media was awash with photos of Allan Kanyike captioned with messages of condolences from celebrities and fans.

Reports followed revealing how Kanyike succumbed to a brain hemorrhage. While speaking to a close source, it was, however, revealed that he succumbed to kidney failure.

“He died on Thursday at around 6pm after spending over a week at Nsambya Hospital with Kidney issues,” a source disclosed to Mbu.ug.

The source also revealed how preparations to have Kanyike flown to the United Kingdom for better treatment were underway before he breathed his last.

Burial preparations are underway but according to our source, it might take longer than usual as his children and wife stay in the United Kingdom.

“They (wife and children) will have to first return to Uganda before the deceased is taken to his final resting place,” the source added.

We shall be informing you of any further developments on his burial. May His Soul Rest in Peace!