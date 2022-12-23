The pomp, the glamor, the showbiz, and all the good things cast a bright light on Motiv in Bugolobi, Kampala as Zari Hassan’s All White Party returned on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

Socialites, musicians, actors, deejays, media personalities, and other public figures thronged Motiv on Thursday evening to catch the return of the Zari All White Party.

From the entrance, it was clear to feel the presence of the elite Kampala partygoers and moneybags as flashy rides, beautiful ashers and decor welcomed you into the venue.

Revelers dressed in white, looking quite angelic – save for the expensive liquor brands that filled the tables, it was quite a sight that could’ve blinded some eyes.

The night started with the red carpet arrivals that saw Zari’s die-hard fans showcase their fashion before her guests from South Africa also arrived looking like the stars that they are.

The Young, Famous, and African Netflix reality TV series stars Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, and Kayleigh Schwark showed up first looking glammed up.

Zari later arrived with Swanky Jerry and her boyfriend Shakib Cham and her dress must have dropped a few jaws to the ground.

Champagne popping, deejay mixes, performances from artists, and all the other things that happen at the lit parties then took their course throughout the night.

Take a gaze at the photos below: