At the end of the All White Party that happened on Thursday night, Zari Hassan was phoneless after thieves made off with one of her most prized possessions.

Featuring the big celebrities in the media and movie industry in South Africa, the All White Party returned at Motiv, Bugolobi on Thursday night.

Zari Hassan arrived at the venue in her usual flashy style, decked in all-white as the theme of the party that had been endorsed by American rapper Rick Ross.

Several fellow Ugandan celebrities were seen at the event which also had a few artists perform for the elegantly dressed crowds.

Part of the big turn-up that was witnessed were a few characters that had other targets beyond just having a good time.

In a video accessed by Mbu.ug, Zari Hassan claims that her phone – a Samsung S20 Ultra – was stolen from her.

“They have stolen my phone. It’s Gold, a Samsung S20 Ultra. It has a photo of me wearing a South African headband and a blu gown,” she said in a video that is making rounds online.

The mother of five asks that the phone is returned to her because it has so many photos of her children and memories she cannot buy.

Everyone is trying to make a living, I know, so even you taking my phone is okay but please bring it back. You can look for my sisters on social media, Cheune, my man Shakib Cham, you can give it to them and we’ll be good. I am rich enough to buy ten other phones of a kind but that phone has photos of my children. It’s just the memories I can’t buy. Please bring back my phone. Zari Hassan