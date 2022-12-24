Singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady has come clean about his relationship status with his baby mama Ndagire Prima alias Prima Kardashi noting that they are not in any serious affair.

The singer stressed that they are just co-parenting and having a good time and making sure that their children enjoy seeing their father and mother living happily without disagreements.

He noted that the whole truth about their acting up will be properly displayed in the coming few days when his show that he set towards the end of the year is done.

I’m not in any relationship with anybody, we are just baby daddy and baby mama. After my show next week, the world will know the exact truth. Geosteady

The “Owooma” singer drew a clear line about his relationship with Prima Kardashi when he stated that he does not vision himself getting hitched to the mother of his two daughters.

Geosteady also explained that previously, he had the vision and guts of getting married to Prima but it all vanished the moment she ditched him and started cozying up with Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie.

“I don’t see myself getting married to Prima, I used to have that vision but not anymore,” Geosteady added.

During the interview that was conducted on Galaxy FM, Geosteady further thanked Mr. Henrie for taking good care of his children for the time he was not seeing eye-to-eye with Prima.