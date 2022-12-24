Sensational dancehall singer Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana is working tirelessly to hold his three-day dancehall carnival next year.

Ziza Bafana disclosed that he is serious about his three-day carnival when he was found practicing some of his songs on live band with his team.

The “Nsolo” singer revealed that his carnival will be held during the Easter weekend.

He plans for all performances to done on live band and that whoever will not be in a position to sing on live band will not be given chance to take to the stage.

He further disclosed that from January he will be rarely seen at events and concerts that don’t have live band since he wants to change the game.

Ziza Bafana added that during his festival, he is likely to bring artists from different nations but mainly from Europe and Jamaica.

Ziza Bafana has over the years proved that he is one of the best dancehall musicians Uganda has seen and his talent is undoubted across the entertainment scene.