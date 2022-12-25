Singer Abdul Aziz Musigazi alias Vyroota has exhibited a generous heart as he celebrated Christmas with the less privileged children.

The “Ndi Bulungi” singer shared a meal and other foodstuffs including soda, rice, soap, and biscuits, among other items that put smiles on the faces of the children.

Vyroota is one of the most promising talents that Uganda has produced since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown with his smooth and admirable vocals.

Working under Hit-Tower which is his official management team, Vyroota is a versatile artist who can do different genres of music.

He is one that you should keep a keen eye on come 2023 as he is set to churn out a number of new bangers.

While talking to Mbu.ug, Vyroota promised that next year he will be doing more similar charity work since he is a giver and loves helping those in need.

See more Life is an eternal exchange. Donate first to receive what is yours @greatchildfound @hittowerMusic🙏 pic.twitter.com/OM5RfUAQuZ — Vyroota🐐 (@vyroota) December 23, 2022

He wishes you all a Merry Christmas!