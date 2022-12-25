Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan says she has recovered her phone that was stolen from her on Thursday evening at the All White Party which happened at Motiv, Bugolobi.

At the end of the All White Party on Thursday night, Zari Hassan was phoneless after thieves made off with one of her most prized possessions.

Her phone, a Samsung S20 Ultra with a golden cover, was stolen from her. The phone had photos of her children and it’s such memories that she did not want to lose.

“I am rich enough to buy ten other phones of a kind but that phone has photos of my children. It’s just the memories I can’t buy. Please bring back my phone,” she said in a video accessed by Mbu.ug.

The thieves seemingly heeded Zari’s message and returned the phone to her boyfriend – but not for free. In a video spotted by Mbu.ug, Zari narrates how the phone was resold to her boyfriend.

“I finally got my phone back although not with all my content, my content was all deleted. Yesterday someone kept calling my boyfriend (saying) they’d got the phone, they need this much money so my boyfriend was like let’s meet up but the person didn’t want to meet up,” Zari narrates.

“He was like, “You guys are going to arrest me.” Well, we let it go. At 3 am in the morning, someone calls my boyfriend (saying), “We’ve found your phone.” They kept calling him but he didn’t answer because he didn’t know who they were but he eventually was like lemme pick up.

“They resold the phone back to him. So this wasn’t no stunt, literally my phone was stolen. These things happen in Kampala, pickpocketing is like one of the biggest things here so they had already deleted all the data on the phone but we got it at around 3:30 this morning.”