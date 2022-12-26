On Christmas Eve, Ugandan model and philanthropist Doreen Kabareebe officially became engaged to her lover in the United States of America.

In November, through a tweet, controversial model Doreen Kabareebe revealed that she was seeing someone special and was looking forward to settling into her new relationship.

The then 31-year-old model revealed that she is not single anymore in a caption attached to a photo of herself and her man.

The love for privacy had her covering the gentleman’s face in the picture which she captioned, “So you thought I was single? Might delete later.”

She later deleted the tweet but the message had already been passed on and we were tipped that his man is not a Ugandan.

We were also tipped that her relationship is the reason she traveled to the USA where she has been living for a couple of months now.

On 24th December, Doreen let the cat out of the bag how her man had officially asked her to be his wife in a private engagement ceremony.

She shared a photo of a beautiful engagement ring on her finger and left the caption, “Engaged.” This came just a day before her 32nd birthday which also happened to be Christmas.

Congratulations Doreen!

