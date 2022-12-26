Heavily pregnant singer Karole Kasita was treated to a surprise baby shower party by friends and family last week.

Each day, Ugandan dancehall singer Karole Kasita real name Namulindwa Kasita gets ever so near to her baby’s due date.

At the start of the month, the Yaka singer revealed that she was heading on maternity leave and would not be performing at any other concerts or making public appearances.

Her friends, however, had other ideas last week and dragged her out of her home for a surprise baby shower that was attended by her close friends and relatives only.

Karole was quite pleased with her friends’ gesture of the private baby shower party and she thanked them via social media.

“My friends and family did me a solid. Thank you all that threw me that lovely dinner. I love u all. Thanks for making me and mine happy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Not much information regarding the dates when Karole Kasita will be giving birth is shared yet but the baby shower indicates it is pretty soon.

See more

We wish her a safe delivery!