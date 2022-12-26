On 22nd January 2023, Rickman will have a chance to watch his favorite team Arsenal play against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London courtesy of a fully paid trip by his girlfriend Sheilah Gashumba.

Born December 25th, Ugandan singer and footballer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman Manrick celebrated his birthday yesterday.

In a long birthday message for his boyfriend, NBS TV presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba expressed what a good man he is to her and how he has pushed her to achieve a lot.

“Rickman has pushed me to achieve all ideas I have in my mind to reality. Even when I’m lazy to go to meetings or go to work, he reminds me, “Baby, you have to get this done.” Even when I’m sleeping he calls my PA to get things done for me,” she wrote on Snapchat.



“5 years of solid friendship. One and a half years of lovers! This man right here waited patiently to date me, when he heard I was finally single, he took the next flight from Sweden to Uganda (I thought he was joking btw) and was there by my side.

“During my darkest time. When everyone thought that my life had stopped or that I will never get on my feet alone again! This man right here left his football team in Sweden and work too and stayed with me for two months until I was mentally strong.

“Everyone who knows you, knows you are the calmest, most kind, respectful and humble man. Anyone who has a problem with Rickman is really a problem. You never trouble anyone and you’re always in your own world which makes you more handsome.”

In celebration of the five years of their deep friendship, and 1 and half years as lovers, Sheilah Gashumba wants Rickman to enjoy his favorite team Arsenal when they play against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on 22nd January.

“I know how much you love Arsenal and for that reason enjoy your fully paid to London to watch Arsenal vs Man U this Jan,” Gashumba wrote on her Snapchat. “I purchased the best seats in the stadium for you and your friend. You have always dreamed of watching that exact game so enjoy it.”