Following Isaac Kayz Kawalya’s comments on how Sheilah Gashumba’s fashion at her recent party disgusted him, the latter has retaliated with some very strong statements in their brewing cold war.

During last week’s NBS After5 show, Kayz expressed his dismay with fellow NBS TV presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s fashion.

Kayz revealed that he was disgusted by Sheilah Gashumba’s dress code during the Choplife end-of-year party held at Vault Bandali rise in Bugolobi on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Labeling it “so repulsive”, Kayz noted that Sheilah Gashumba could live to regret her skimpy attires especially when she eventually gives birth to children in the future.

Rickman, Sheilah Gashumba perform at Blankets and Wine 2022 (Photo by Don Mugabi)

“It’s okay to show that nice body but in 20 years will your kids be proud of you? You have to be human in whatever you do since the internet keeps whatever is shared for years,” Kayz noted.

Upon landing on Kayz’s submission, Sheilah Gashumba was left rather disturbed that her fellow workmate was choosing to publicly criticize her.

In a tweet, she mocked Kayz saying he is only chasing clout and relevance and advised him to stick to attending parties in his neighborhood.

“Lol I’ve never seen a tv presenter in my whole life who has wanted clout and relevancy like Kayz. Stick to attending parties in your neighborhood my dear. Clearly, you can take someone from the village but you can’t take the village out of someone,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Gashumba angrily compared her upbringing and Kayz’s saying that the shows they both grew up watching are different and they hence will never be the same.

“Dear Kaiyz, you grew up watching That’s Life Mwattu and Kigenya Agenya on a black and white tv. I grew up watching live performances of Rihanna and Beyoncé and Disney channel, E! I’m here to remind you that WE ARE NOT AND WE WILL NEVER BE ON THE SAME LEVEL,” she wrote.