Heading into the new year, renowned award-winning content creator and TikToker Michael Ssebamba, popularly known as Mikey Seems 2 Funny has gifted himself with a brand new car.

Known as one of the funniest and most hard-working Ugandan TikTokers, Mikey Seems 2 Funny has reaped from his sweat in recent years.

From winning a couple of awards, Mikey has also been the first name on most local companies’ lists when searching for brand influencers.

His list of endorsements just keeps growing and he now wants to appear like the big brand he is by adding a new ride to his growing fleet.

On Christmas day, Mikey Seems 2 Funny revealed the good news of adding a new car to his parking lot through social media.

He shared photos of the new car and added the caption, “Congz to me new ride. Content money, Merry Christmas everyone.”

His followers and fans, including fellow celebrities, then flooded the comment sections with congratulatory messages.