As we await the annual Bebe Cool List, the Gagamel singer has maintained that he no longer has to strain to look for a hit song because he can remain relevant even without one.

Just yesterday, the Bebe Cool-organized Tondeka e Kiwatule Boxing Day fete received a huge turn-up upon its return from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Several artists performed for the huge crowds that gathered to celebrate the festive season together and usher themselves closer to the new year.

The success of the show proves a couple of things including Bebe Cool’s relevance as a brand but has his musical prowess diminished?

A few critics believe so – BUT HE DOESN’T MIND!

While speaking to the press recently, Bebe emphasized that for the decades he has done music, he no longer has anything to prove to the world.

He noted that he does not have to release a hit song to stay relevant as he has done that for the past 25 years and he looks at things differently nowadays with so many other responsibilities to handle.

“I have nothing to prove. Today, I look at things differently as compared to when I was 26 or 30. I have many responsibilities,” he said.

“I plan a lot before releasing music. I consider the business, what’s in it for me? You don’t just release songs and expensive videos without calculating the return. People like me, Chameleone, and Maddox, we have played our part,” Bebe added.

The new year seems headed for a big turn musically with new school artists like Mudra poised to take on from where the generational acts have left off.

We cannot wait to see how this happens!