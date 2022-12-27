The body of fallen popular city socialite and businessman Allan Kanyike a.k.a The Dynamite will be taken to his final resting place on Thursday.

Allan Gerald Kanyike a.k.a The Dynamite, known mostly for living his life fully and celebrating it by visiting different hangouts almost every day, breathed his last on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

The cause of his death is said to have been health complications and his demise cast a dark cloud amongst the many people who enjoyed his lively character.

Since his demise, clubs, bars, and other popular hangouts in Kampala have been dedicating a minute of silence on different nights to pay their respects to the fallen socialite.

‘Party People’ Allan Kanyike dances on stage with Nilerz Band at Monalisa de Boss Lounge

On Thursday 29th December 2022, his body will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Busabaga Village – Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District – Kyaggwe.

Here is what we know about the burial arrangements:

A-Plus Funeral Management on behalf of the family of the late Honorable Anthony William Henry Kanyike of Ka-kungulu Road, Ntinda with deep sorrow announces the death of their beloved Brother Allan Gerald Kanyike (Dynamite) which occurred on Thursday, 22nd December 2022 at Nsambya Hospital.

There will be a Requiem Mass at St. Charles Lwanga Catho-lie Parish, Ntinda on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 starting at 09:00am, followed by Vigil at their family home in Ntinda Plot 38 Kakungulu Road, opposite UNEB.

Burial will take place at their ancestral home in Busabaga Village- Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District- Kyaggwe on Thursday, 29th December 2022 starting with Holly Mass at 11:00am.

May his soul Rest In Peace!