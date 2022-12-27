In a scorching attack via social media, Kalifah Aganaga has hit out at NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba for disrespecting Ugandan content creators.

On Boxing Day, Sheilah Gashumba had an online bickering with fellow Next Media co-worker Issac Kayz Kawalya after the latter criticized her skimpy dress code.

In reply to Kayz’s attack, the self-styled Lil Stunner mentioned how they are not on the same level because he grew up watching local shows on black-and-white TV while she enjoyed watching international shows.

“Dear Kaiyz, you grew up watching That’s Life Mwattu and Kigenya Agenya on a black and white tv. I grew up watching live performances of Rihanna and Beyoncé and Disney channel, E!. I’m here to remind you that WE ARE NOT AND WE WILL NEVER BE ON THE SAME LEVEL,” Gashumba’s tweet read on Monday.

Her statements, however, have since left a sour taste in the mouths of several local content consumers and creators including film directors, actors, media personalities, and artistes.

Bad Character boss Kalifah Aganaga furiously vented his frustration towards Sheilah Gashumba’s comments via Facebook.

He points out how Sheilah is a show-off and that everything on her is “fake” before asking her to stop disrespecting Ugandan content creators.

“Dear Sheilah C Gashumba , wepankanyo, ate nga oli kakazi kabi nyo. Fe aba bad character katugambe ko kitaawo alabika akutya, every thing on is fake. Check the buttocks ha ha bulinga obugaati bwebitaano, olinga akasumuluzo ka toy. You can’t disrespect Uganda content creators,” he wrote.