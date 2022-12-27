Prima Kardashi is not happy with people comparing her to other women who start relationships with only sexual intentions. She says she has a more beneficial impact on her men.

Recent weeks have seen the reunion between two old lovers Geosteady and Prima Kardashi and raised the dust for her previous boyfriend Mr Henrie.

Just a few days ago, however, Geosteady maintained that he has no plans of making the city beautician and socialite his lawfully wedded wife and that he will reveal further details on their relationship in a few days to come.

This has forced netizens to believe that their reunion is for convenience and was coined just to promote the singer’s concert slated for tomorrow (28th December 2022).

Prima’s latest revelation does not entirely rule out the thought. Via social media, the Prima Lusaniya CEO expressed her dismay at critics who compare her to slay queens.

She noted that she is from a different breed of women who only make every man they fall in love with better financially and rather do not go in as gold diggers.

“I don’t want any piece of sh*t to compare me to anyone. My impact on ni**as is beneficial, not sexual. Put respect on my f**kin name you witches,” she wrote on Facebook.

This also comes just a few days since netizens started comparing her looks to those Geosteady’s ex-lover.