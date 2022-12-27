On his list of top five songs of the year, Ugandan Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana, real name Richard Kasendwa, gives props to Azawi, and Winnie Nwagi, among others.

The year 2022 has been quite an eye-opener musically and has exposed us to some great talents locally including the likes of Azawi.

With her African Music album success, the Swangz Avenue songstress has managed to wave the Ugandan flag across the continent and it is no surprise that she makes it on almost everyone’s list of exceptional artists this year.

Even for Ziza Bafana, Azawi’s ‘Bamututte’ makes the cut on the list of his top five tracks of 2022.

The list also features fellow Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nwagi’s ‘Malaika’, a song that she released just before filling up Lugogo Cricket Oval in one of the biggest music concerts this year.

Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo also features on the list with ‘Weekend’ after King Saha’s beef song directed towards Bebe Cool dubbed ‘Zakayo’.

The list closes with Bafana’s own raunchy song ‘Embuzi’. Ziza Bafana revealed the songs in an interview. Take a look at them below:

‘Bamututte’ – Azawi ‘Malaika’ – Winnie Nwagi ‘Zakayo’ – King Saha ‘Weekend’ – Eddy Kenzo ‘Embuzi’ Ziza Bafana

Which have been your top five songs of the year?