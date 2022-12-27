Singer Ronald Alimpa is behind bars after he failed to make appearances at shows where he had been booked to perform on Christmas day and Boxing day.

Prior to the events, the singer disclosed that he had five bookings on Christmas day and one on Boxing day but he failed to make it to the venues of the said events.

His failure to perform at the events where he was booked landed him in deep trouble as fans destroyed and vandalized property worth millions of shillings.

The “Seen Don” singer who is yet to heal properly following a recent car crash was set to perform at the said events while in a wheelchair since he cannot support himself on his own limbs.

There was a challenge in the Rukai trending center known as Ndeeba as one of the artists identified as Ronald Alimpa failed to show face at an event. He later arrived late after the revelers had left the venue, the show organizers arrested and dragged him to Police. He also failed to make it to Kakyera that saw revelers turn unruly and vandalized property worth millions of shillings for destroying plastic chairs, making off with speakers, and the generator. Good thing the police swung into action and restored the situation. Police reveals

As of now, we wait to hear from Ronald Alimpa’s manager to clear the air concerning the matters of his arrest and why they failed to make it on time to venues where they had been booked to perform.