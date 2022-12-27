If you were hoping 2023 will be the year you will watch Spice Diana walk down the aisle with the love of her life, you might have to hold your horses.

2022 has been quite a success for Source Management singer Spice Diana as she has received several endorsements from reputable brands and bookings from across the country.

In 2023, she plans to even go bigger, and to do so, she plans to stay as far away as possible from relationship stress.

With her concert slated for January 13th, Spice maintains that her focus is too clear for her to involve herself in marriage plans at the moment.

Speaking to a local YouTuber, Spice revealed that there is so much she still has to accomplish before she starts thinking of marriage like a couple of her fellow stars who have settled for marriage in recent years.

She said that she will definitely get married when the right time comes but not anytime soon since he job is quite demanding and she does not intend to inspire anyone through marriage.

“I will only get married when the right time comes. I am not ready to commit to someone and I have a lot to accomplish before marriage,” she said.

“My fans should be demanding music, I don’t inspire people through marriage,” she added.

Without a known lover, Spice can go on to achieve all she has set her eyes upon and we cannot wait to see what that undivided attention can give us come 2023.