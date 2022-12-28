Former American president Barack Obama has released a list of favorite songs that he has vibed to the whole of 2022.

The list features Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Rema with the trio each having a song on the list that represented Africa.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last”, Ayra Starr’s “Rush”, and Rema’s “Calm Down” featured on his long list which showed that Nigeria has continued to dominate the music industry worldwide.

The proof is that even in July this year when Obama released his 2022 Summer playlist, it still had Nigerians included; Tems, Burna Boy, Pheelz, and Buju.

This year, Barack Obama’s list comprises 25 songs made by artists from different parts of the world.

The only artist who made it onto the former president’s favorite songs of the year playlist both in 2021 and 2022 is Lizzo. Last year, Obama repeatedly spun the “2 Be Loved” singer’s Cardi B collab “Rumors.”

See which tunes made USA’s 44th president’s list of favorite songs in 2022: