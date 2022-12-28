It is now close to three months since DCM Empire singer Alfa Sebunya alias Mudra dropped his infectious hit single dubbed “Balo Balo” that several partygoers have been jamming to.

The song is definitely one of the top-trending jams around the country and on a visit to different hangout spots, it is often put on replay as revelers love to groove to it.

Based on Mudra, “Balo Balo” is a West African xylophone made out of wooden bars that he set his eyes on and decided to vibe to it thus composing a song title out of the instrument.

However, when singer Jamal Waswa was asked to list his favorite 2022 songs of the year, he gave props to Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi saying they did pretty well by feeding the public with good quality music.

When Mudra’s song was mentioned, Jamal Wasswa declined to give an opinion about the jam saying he has never heard of it playing anywhere.