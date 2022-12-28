Talented singer Mansur Semanda, popularly known as King Saha is apparently bedridden battling a strange illness that is yet to be revealed.

The “Zakayo” singer’s health update came through following a photo of him laying on a hospital bed receiving treatment shared across his social media platforms.

The cause of his illness has not yet been established but we will keep you posted once we get detailed information concerning his health status.

Recently, King Saha has been making headlines after KFM presenter Brian Mulondo called him out to improve on his hygiene citing that he puffs too much weed yet he does very little of making himself smell nice and look good.

Mulondo has since been castigated for making such character-assassinating remarks about a very talented local musician of Saha’s status.

Bebe Cool, however, added his voice to Mulondo’s claims saying he has for long called upon the media to join him in the battle to fight the excessive use of toxic substances among creatives.

We wish King Saha a quick recovery!