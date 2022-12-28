While appearing before the press during the Zari All White party, Shakib Cham’s elder sister said netizens are hypocritical in always pointing out the age gap between her brother and his lover Zari Hassan.

At 34 years old, Shakib Cham’s relationship with 42-year-old Zari Hassan has always raised a few eyebrows with the age gap between them being the focus of criticism.

Shakib’s sister, however, revealed that their relationship was welcomed and blessed by their family and that they should be left to do what they wish.

“We accepted her as our own and we don’t have a problem with the relationship. I am here with the two because love is about the heart, not the people. It’s a big moment for us as a family,” she said in an interview with a local YouTuber.

She then blasted critics for expressing what she termed as “urban excitement” while discussing the age gap issue between her brother and the mother of five.

She mentioned that when elder men start up relationships with younger females, nothing is said but it is a big issue when elder women fall in love with younger boys.

“When a man of sixty years old hooks up a teenager, critics keep quiet but you are shouting because Shakib hooked up someone whose somehow older than him? The bad thing is Ugandans have a lot of maalo (urban excitement),” she said.