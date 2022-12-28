On Boxing Day, Firebase artiste Mayega Tadeo a.k.a Zex Inchkumi Bilangilangi performed at Bebe Cool-organized Tondeka e’Kiwatule show at Kiwatule Recreation Center.

Fans online have since questioned how the Firebase singer could grace Bebe’s event yet they are not the best of friends with Bobi Wine.

The Party Yani singer says that he was invited to perform at the Tondeka e’Kiwatule show and that he does not have to seek Bobi’s permission to perform at events.

He also revealed that he is friends with Bebe Cool and that there is no problem with him performing for his fans who had converged at Kiwatule.

Also Read: Zex, Gravity beef takes musical turn as they hit studio to record diss songs

“I was invited to perform and that’s all,” Zex Bilangilangi told the media. “I don’t think anyone has a problem with that.”

The Tondeka e’Kiwatule event had the likes of Eddy Kenzo, David Lutalo, Chameleone, Azawi, Mudra, Grenade, among many others perform for mammoth crowds.

Bebe Cool thanked all artists who turned up for keeping the spirit of unity alive and urged them to keep the fire burning through next year.