Tanzanian singer Harmonize has denied having an affair with a video vixen known as Sophie who appeared in his song ‘Amelowa’.

Recently, a video vixen named Sophie who appeared in the visuals for Harmonize’s song ‘Amelowa‘ released in September, grabbed the headlines.

Rumors indicating that she shortly had a fling with the Konde Gang boss have been spreading, very much to his displeasure.

While responding to the allegations, Harmonize denied having an affair with Sophie and maintained that she only appeared as a vixen in her video and they have never met again since.

The Mwenyewe singer even regrets giving Sophie the opportunity to feature in his video, labeling her as “ungrateful.”

“I don’t know you! Stop talking about your brother who helped make your dreams come true, respect me. You have never seen me after the video. This is the problem with being humble, you give people opportunities and they think they are your equals,” Harmonize wrote on Instagram stories.

Sophie has recently also revealed how the rumors shocked her as she maintained that she never contacted Harmonize since the video shoot.

She, however, also mentioned that she would gladly take up Harmonize’s ex-lover Faridah Kajala’s place if the singer availed it to her.

“The last time I spoke to Harmonize was during the video shoot. We have not been in communication since then. He has been busy with his things and I have been busy with mine. I was however happy that he broke up with Kajala and I don’t mind taking up her place.” she said.