Eddy Kenzo is happy about his friendship with fellow singer Bebe Cool who he has described as “honest and real” unlike a few other artists he has dealt with before.

On Boxing Day, Bebe Cool organized his annual Tondeka e Kiwatule concert and invited several artists including Eddy Kenzo to perform.

During his performance, he paused to thank the Gagamel boss for always putting the local industry at the forefront and wishing every artist well.

Kenzo revealed how he has worked with several other older artists but most of them are individualistic and they love to be worshipped, unlike Bebe Cool.

He defined him as a great person who is great to work with. “I have discovered Bebe Cool is a great person and I am proud of our relationship,” Kenzo said.

“He is an honest person unlike others I have worked with, those who love to be worshipped. I love working with real people, he is real,” he added.

It should be noted that Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo are former foes from the time the Big Talent Ent singer was still affiliated with Bobi Wine’s Firebase Crew.

They are now good friends and have been seen hanging around together on different night outs around the city.