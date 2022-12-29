World football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé, was pronounced dead on 29th December 2022.

Born 23 October 1940, the Brazilian legend – one of the all-time greats in the football world – is reported to have succumbed due to the failure of multiple organs in São Paulo.

“His death was due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition,” a hospital statement on Thursday confirmed.

Upon learning of Pelé’s passing, millions of people across the globe have left messages of condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Below are some tributes from the Ugandan celebrities:

RIP PELE 💔🙏🏾 — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GnsCqiTvxB — Hellen Lukoma 🇺🇬 (@HellenLukoma1) December 29, 2022

Rest well Legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KC1H7RqsAg — Sir. Aludah 👑 (@DjAludah) December 29, 2022

