The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has directed all event promoters, musicians, deejays, veejays, authors, producers, and others who earn income from the entertainment sector to get Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

A TIN is a 10- digit unique number allocated and issued free of charge by URA to identify a person as a duly registered taxpayer. Registration for tax purposes is a legal and civil obligation for any person – individual and non-individual – who is earning income above the set tax threshold.

URA directs that persons engaged in public entertainment including producers, artists, performers, authors, promoters, event managers, recreational space owners, bar owners, and hotel owners must get TINs to enable the onward collection of taxes.

Any entertainer who knowingly fails to register for taxes with URA risks paying fines not exceeding Shs3m or imprisonment of up to six years or both.

According to Daily Monitor, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics estimates that collectively, the services sector where entertainment belongs contributes Shs47.1 trillion to the economy, which points to the potential of the entertainment sector as a key revenue contributor.

URA says that the Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) will enable public entertainment event owners to withhold tax on payments and charge value-added tax.

“Withholding Tax applies to payments for both resident and non-resident entertainers generating income within Uganda,” the statement adds.

The news has been received with mixed reviews from people within the entertainment sector with some urging the tax collection body to first sensitize the stakeholders in the industry.