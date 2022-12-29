The year 2022 has been quite a musical one following the reopening of the entertainment sector post the Covid-19 lockdown. We look at the top 20 songs of the year (our pick).

Last year exposed the music industry to phenomenal artists like Azawi whose album ‘African Music’ (released in October 2021) dominated the charts through to the new year. Artists like Pinky have also decided to take on the mantle in 2022, blessing us with good music for the past 12 months.

Uganda has enjoyed great entertainment with artists like Winnie Nwagi, Pinky, Mudra, B2C Entertainment, Kataleya and Kandle, Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda, Carol Nantongo, among others dropping good music with a couple of albums too throughout the year.

From a big pool, coming up with the top 20 songs of the year is quite a tough ask but here is our list of the top 20 songs this year:

Top 20 Songs of 2022