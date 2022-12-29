The year 2022 has been quite a musical one following the reopening of the entertainment sector post the Covid-19 lockdown. We look at the top 20 songs of the year (our pick).

Last year exposed the music industry to phenomenal artists like Azawi whose album ‘African Music’ (released in October 2021) dominated the charts through to the new year. Artists like Pinky have also decided to take on the mantle in 2022, blessing us with good music for the past 12 months.

Uganda has enjoyed great entertainment with artists like Winnie Nwagi, Pinky, Mudra, B2C Entertainment, Kataleya and Kandle, Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda, Carol Nantongo, among others dropping good music with a couple of albums too throughout the year.

From a big pool, coming up with the top 20 songs of the year is quite a tough ask but here is our list of the top 20 songs this year:

Top 20 Songs of 2022

  1. Picha – Pinky feat. Grenade
  2. Malaika – Winnie Nwagi
  3. Seen Don – Ronald Alimpa
  4. Follow – John Blaq
  5. Ayi – Mudra feat. Sheebah
  6. Forever – Jose Chameleone
  7. Bamututte Dda – Azawi
  8. Zakayo – King Saha
  9. Teacher – Ykee Benda ft. Fik Fameica
  10. Oliwa – Carol Nantongo
  11. Obulungi Bunuma – B2C Entertainment
  12. Majje – Azawi ft. Fik Fameica
  13. Kabisi Kandagala – David Lutalo
  14. Balo Balo – Mudra
  15. Enjoyment – Rickman ft. Eddy Kenzo
  16. Nkunonya – Kataleya and Kandle
  17. Konkona – Vamos256
  18. Tusimbudde – Gravity Omutujju
  19. Sili Regular – Spice Diana
  20. Wandiisa Ki – Rema Namakula

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment

Cancel reply