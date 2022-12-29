Former Miss Uganda Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai says her current pregnancy is the last one she will ever bear.

The mother of one took to her socials stressing that motherhood is pretty hard for any woman as it comes with its own different challenges.

She advises ladies who are not mothers yet not to try it if they are not ready yet mentally, physically, financially, emotionally, and spiritually.

Also Read: My wedding ring is pure gold and diamond – Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai

Having expressed her challenges of being a mother she went on to reveal how her second child who she is yet to give birth to is giving her sleepless nights.

She said that the people who advised her that giving birth to a second child is easier told a big lie and vowed that her current pregnancy is the last one.

If I can tell you one thing, motherhood is hard! Don’t do it! If you are not ready mentally, physically, financially, emotionally, or spiritually, don’t do it. Yes even spiritually because there will be days when it’s only God to see u through. The people who tell you, the second child is easier, don’t listen to them they are lying! It only gets harder with new pregnancy effects you never even anticipated. This right here wraps up my pregnancy journey. Never again. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai